Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 1,179 Vistra Corp. $VST

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.30, for a total transaction of $3,692,939.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 292,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,488.60. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,583 shares of company stock worth $134,542,882. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:VST opened at $190.44 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

