5,325 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $696.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $704.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

