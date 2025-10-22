What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for K92 Mining Q3 Earnings?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

K92 Mining Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of KNT opened at C$17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.83. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.04.

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining

In other K92 Mining news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$165,722.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,624.22. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

