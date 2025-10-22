Q3 Earnings Forecast for NAMS Issued By HC Wainwright

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report released on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 259.07%.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,845.58. This represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $3,874,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,450. This trade represents a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,391 shares of company stock worth $58,424 and sold 226,342 shares worth $5,748,019. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $549,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 832,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

