Studio Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.64. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.50 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

