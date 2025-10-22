1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of FLWS opened at $5.15 on Monday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $336.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

