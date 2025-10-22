Capital Power Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49. Capital Power has a one year low of C$41.87 and a one year high of C$73.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

