What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:OR Q3 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of OR stock opened at C$47.77 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$58.84. The stock has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

