What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for TC Energy Q3 Earnings?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.54.

TC Energy stock opened at C$72.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$62.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.26.

In related news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$2,802,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,792. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$3,802,669.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,004,173.57. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

