Q3 Earnings Estimate for RMCO Issued By William Blair

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Royalty Management in a research note issued on Monday, October 20th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royalty Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royalty Management Stock Down 25.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00 and a beta of -0.12.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

