Stifel Canada Estimates Integra Resources Q3 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Integra Resources Trading Down 10.8%

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.84. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,865,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,108,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.