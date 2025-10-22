StandX DUSD (DUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $204.89 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StandX DUSD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and $168.34 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,753.46 or 0.99948977 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,748.54 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD’s launch date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 204,918,976 tokens. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 204,547,282.317109. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 1.00071788 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $157,090,297.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

