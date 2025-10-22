Comedian (BAN) Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Comedian (BAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Comedian has a market cap of $66.20 million and $13.79 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comedian token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Comedian has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Comedian alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,753.46 or 0.99948977 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,748.54 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Comedian

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06882157 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $15,609,811.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Comedian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comedian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.