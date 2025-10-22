Animecoin (ANIME) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Animecoin (ANIME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Animecoin has a market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Animecoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,753.46 or 0.99948977 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107,748.54 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin was first traded on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00944342 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $22,599,638.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

