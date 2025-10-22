Brokers Issue Forecasts for OR Royalties Q3 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a report released on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OR

OR Royalties Trading Down 9.3%

OR opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 155.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 32.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 540,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 132,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OR Royalties by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About OR Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.