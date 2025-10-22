Critical Survey: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 0.83 $176.23 million $2.80 7.95 Performance Shipping $87.44 million 0.28 $43.73 million $1.56 1.25

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Performance Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 14.17% 12.03% 5.69% Performance Shipping 72.12% 20.92% 17.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Performance Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Performance Shipping.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.