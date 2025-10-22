Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) versus Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Head to Head Contrast

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 12.50% 4.01% 2.82% Koninklijke Philips 1.00% 11.95% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Koninklijke Philips”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.57 billion 3.49 -$1.84 billion $11.73 28.24 Koninklijke Philips $19.50 billion 1.40 -$758.55 million $0.19 149.42

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Koninklijke Philips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 1 2 3 0 2.33 Koninklijke Philips 1 1 2 1 2.60

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $333.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Koninklijke Philips on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets. It also designs, manufactures, markets, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for hospitals, diagnostic reference, transfusion, and physician office laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, the company offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. Further, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. The company has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Northwell, and Atrium Health. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

