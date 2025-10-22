Morpho (MORPHO) Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Morpho token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpho has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Morpho has a market cap of $201.79 million and $55.46 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpho Profile

Morpho launched on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 353,323,757.08416751 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.82982271 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $58,917,801.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

