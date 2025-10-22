Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Exelon Earnings

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXC. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.