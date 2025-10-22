Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Tops $1.62

Achain (ACT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

