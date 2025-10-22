Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of MPLX LP $MPLX

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. MPLX accounts for approximately 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MPLX were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MPLX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MPLX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MPLX by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in MPLX during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MPLX during the first quarter worth $37,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MPLX from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MPLX from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MPLX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

MPLX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. MPLX LP has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. MPLX’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

