PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Raised by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

