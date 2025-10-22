4,668 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $8,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $158,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $62,646,000. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $4,923,000.

Amrize Stock Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

Insider Activity

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

In other Amrize news, insider Mario Gross purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $148,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,004.16. This trade represents a 14.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,375,000. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,124,000 shares of company stock worth $53,225,260 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amrize from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amrize in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

