Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Has $5.75 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $828,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.00 on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $278.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

