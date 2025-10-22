Private Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 393.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,343 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.94. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

