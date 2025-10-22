Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Position Lifted by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

