Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $643,000. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.7% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 434,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $421,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

