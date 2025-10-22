Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

