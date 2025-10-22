Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 289.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

