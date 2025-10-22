Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,341,350.24. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,041 shares of company stock worth $9,355,075. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE XYZ opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas cut Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.03.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

