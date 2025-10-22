Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stock Holdings Raised by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,989 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

