HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeartCore Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.91.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. HeartCore Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

