Q3 Earnings Forecast for UAMY Issued By William Blair

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $4.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.75 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 405.0% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Evans acquired 100,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

