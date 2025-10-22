Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

