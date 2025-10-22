Patten Group Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 534,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 506,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $106.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.