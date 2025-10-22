Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

