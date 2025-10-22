Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VDC stock opened at $216.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

