St. James Investment Company LLC Has $43.07 Million Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 7.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $43,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Loews by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $11,633,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

