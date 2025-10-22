Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 37,341 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 310.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.