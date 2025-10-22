Citizens & Northern Corp Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,206 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 39.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zephirin Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Halliburton Trading Up 11.7%

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

