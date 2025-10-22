Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

