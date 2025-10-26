Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVVE

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NVVE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,733.25. This trade represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.