Robert Schlossman Sells 3,200 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.30 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $327.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.