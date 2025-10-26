Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

OACC opened at $10.62 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

