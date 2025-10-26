Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded OKYO Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OKYO Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

