Insider Selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells $6,873,992.44 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 458,878 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $6,873,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,082,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,554.06. This trade represents a 29.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Friday, October 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 14,500 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $218,515.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Justin Rosenstein sold 454,913 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $6,860,088.04.

On Monday, July 28th, Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $7,785,230.40.

On Friday, July 25th, Justin Rosenstein sold 223,894 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,353,932.12.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 119.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Asana by 104.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.