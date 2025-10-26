NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NSTS Bancorp stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. NSTS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

