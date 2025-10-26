Insider Selling: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,583,240. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.04. The stock has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

