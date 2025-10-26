Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C-) Rating for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $24.56.
About OFS Credit
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.