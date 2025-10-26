Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

OFIX opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 684.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 32.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

